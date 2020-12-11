Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Raised to $315.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, FBN Securities upped their price target on Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $307.13.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Shares of COUP stock opened at $314.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.42 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.40. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,570,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,586. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $296,926.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $550,385.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,223 shares of company stock worth $51,119,919. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 16.4% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 4.7% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.