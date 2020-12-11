Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Raised to $300.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $232.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a hold rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $307.13.

Shares of COUP opened at $314.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of -188.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.17, for a total value of $978,809.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,706,915.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $3,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,223 shares of company stock valued at $51,119,919 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,182,000 after buying an additional 714,802 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 25,694.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 6,873,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,187,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,172,000 after buying an additional 315,468 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 7.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,858,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,024,000 after buying an additional 327,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the second quarter worth $470,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

