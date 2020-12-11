CoTrader (COT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 11th. In the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One CoTrader token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. CoTrader has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $66,579.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00065107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005678 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.97 or 0.00401574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00021870 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $504.99 or 0.02857389 BTC.

CoTrader Token Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com

CoTrader Token Trading

CoTrader can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

