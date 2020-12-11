Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The retailer reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $372.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $393.15.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a $10.00 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.68.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.90, for a total transaction of $869,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,565,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

