Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $372.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $377.10 and a 200-day moving average of $343.07. The firm has a market cap of $164.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $271.28 and a 1-year high of $393.15.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $7.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.68.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,064,457. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

