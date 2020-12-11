CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Lifted to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CORR. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.33.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.34. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.33). Research analysts anticipate that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.22%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 100,667 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 128,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 57,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

