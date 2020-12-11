Contrasting Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Global Net Lease and Sun Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 0 1 4 0 2.80 Sun Communities 0 2 5 0 2.71

Global Net Lease presently has a consensus target price of $20.88, suggesting a potential upside of 21.93%. Sun Communities has a consensus target price of $158.33, suggesting a potential upside of 12.86%. Given Global Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than Sun Communities.

Dividends

Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Global Net Lease pays out 86.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sun Communities pays out 64.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Net Lease has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sun Communities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Global Net Lease and Sun Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease 10.07% 1.97% 0.85% Sun Communities 10.37% 3.93% 1.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.0% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Sun Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Global Net Lease shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Sun Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Communities has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Net Lease and Sun Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $306.21 million 5.00 $46.48 million $1.85 9.25 Sun Communities $1.26 billion 11.94 $177.38 million $4.92 28.51

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Global Net Lease. Global Net Lease is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sun Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sun Communities beats Global Net Lease on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

