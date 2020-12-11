Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Conagra has outpaced the industry year to date. The company has been benefiting from rising demand amid the coronavirus-led stockpiling and higher at-home consumption. These trends drove the company’s retail business in first-quarter fiscal 2021. The top and the bottom line increased year over year and beat the consensus mark. Also, organic sales have surged and are likely to keep moving up the second quarter on elevated at-home consumption. Apart from this, Conagra has been benefiting from its solid innovation platform and synergies from Pinnacle Foods’ buyout. However, divestiture of Sold businesses and currency are hurting sales. Also, soft restaurant traffic has been weighing on Conagra’s Foodservice unit, which continued to see lower demand in the second quarter (till Oct 1). Also, inflated COGS pose threats to margins.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.29.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $35.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.95.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 49,870 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 511.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 695,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,831,000 after acquiring an additional 271,869 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

