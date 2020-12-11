CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $12.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

Get CommScope alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $13.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CommScope has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.85.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in CommScope in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 803.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of CommScope in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.