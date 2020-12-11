Cohort plc (CHRT.L) (LON:CHRT) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.50

Cohort plc (CHRT.L) (LON:CHRT) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON CHRT opened at GBX 578 ($7.55) on Friday. Cohort plc has a 1-year low of GBX 416.85 ($5.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 738 ($9.64). The company has a market cap of £236.81 million and a PE ratio of 25.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 591.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 592.97.

In other Cohort plc (CHRT.L) news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.77), for a total value of £2,023 ($2,643.06).

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

