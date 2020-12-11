Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $93.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $84.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.52.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $81.11. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,708,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,670 shares of company stock worth $4,654,484. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,094,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,245,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,430 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $985,042,000 after buying an additional 8,336,747 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $671,480,000 after buying an additional 11,739,583 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,796,930 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $610,683,000 after buying an additional 32,921 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

