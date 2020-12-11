Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) Insider Buys £151.47 in Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) insider Adrian Sainsbury purchased 11 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,377 ($17.99) per share, for a total transaction of £151.47 ($197.90).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) alerts:

On Thursday, November 5th, Adrian Sainsbury purchased 13 shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,111 ($14.52) per share, for a total transaction of £144.43 ($188.70).

On Tuesday, October 20th, Adrian Sainsbury sold 17,920 shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,014 ($13.25), for a total value of £181,708.80 ($237,403.71).

Shares of CBG opened at GBX 1,331.37 ($17.39) on Friday. Close Brothers Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 849 ($11.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,663 ($21.73). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,249.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,135.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 18.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L)’s previous dividend of $22.70. Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L)’s payout ratio is currently 110.34%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,234 ($16.12).

Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) Company Profile

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.