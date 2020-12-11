Civitas (CIV) Trading 45.1% Lower This Week

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 42.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. Civitas has a market cap of $49,973.91 and approximately $14.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded down 45.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre.

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00141341 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00010812 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00026214 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00012063 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005889 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008619 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,854,588 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin

Civitas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

