Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$26.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$19.00 to C$26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CSFB set a C$26.00 price objective on Teck Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial raised Teck Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight Capital increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.44.

TECK.B opened at C$23.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$12.39 billion and a PE ratio of -5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.64. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$8.15 and a 52 week high of C$24.07.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

