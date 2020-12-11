Cigna (NYSE:CI) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $247.95.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna stock opened at $212.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.14. Cigna has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total value of $1,968,158.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,880,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,080,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,839,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 76.3% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in Cigna by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 3.4% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 2.3% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.