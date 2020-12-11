CIBC Increases Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Price Target to C$51.00

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PKI has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.82.

Get Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$41.60 on Monday. Parkland Co. has a 52 week low of C$17.57 and a 52 week high of C$49.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52. The company has a market cap of C$6.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.72.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parkland Co. will post 2.0099999 EPS for the current year.

About Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.