Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHD. 140166 downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.06.

CHD opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.13. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $47.98 and a twelve month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

