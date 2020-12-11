ChronoCoin Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (CRN)

ChronoCoin (CURRENCY:CRN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. ChronoCoin has a total market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $1.00 worth of ChronoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChronoCoin has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One ChronoCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007646 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ChronoCoin Token Profile

ChronoCoin (CRN) is a token. ChronoCoin’s total supply is 5,680,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,053,119 tokens. ChronoCoin’s official website is timeinnovation.io

Buying and Selling ChronoCoin

ChronoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChronoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChronoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChronoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

