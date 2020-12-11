Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Director Sells $909,450.00 in Stock

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,607,705.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nuno Brandolini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 4th, Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $359,220.00.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 588.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 73.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 81,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 16,011 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.45.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

