Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Director Sells $359,220.00 in Stock

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Director Nuno Brandolini sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $359,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,449,667.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nuno Brandolini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $909,450.00.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $67.11.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 588.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 11.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 10.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 102,376 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 431,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the period.

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

