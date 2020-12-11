Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,078 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1,586.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 823,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,692,000 after buying an additional 774,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 695,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,089,000 after purchasing an additional 101,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TopBuild by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 358,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in TopBuild by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 219,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $210,250.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BLD shares. ValuEngine downgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TopBuild from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

NYSE BLD opened at $167.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $191.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.31.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.32. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.