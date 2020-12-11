Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,713 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,879 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,885,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,059,381,000 after acquiring an additional 708,439 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,651,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,550,000 after purchasing an additional 659,592 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,536,000 after purchasing an additional 98,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after purchasing an additional 705,916 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,496,000 after purchasing an additional 452,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 63,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $49.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

PHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.