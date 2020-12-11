Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 20,851 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,057 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,851 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $75.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.58. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $76.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.93.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Owens Corning announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Gunner Smith sold 3,303 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $213,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

