Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFX. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 65.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFX opened at $383.35 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $409.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.97.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TFX shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.27.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total value of $65,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,844.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,941. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

