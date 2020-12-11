Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,733,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,155,701,000 after acquiring an additional 149,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,724,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $782,961,000 after acquiring an additional 240,533 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 276.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,543,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,190 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 8.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,347,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,949,000 after acquiring an additional 104,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 997,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $135,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INCY opened at $82.05 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $62.48 and a twelve month high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of -52.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.32 and its 200-day moving average is $93.39.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $620.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

INCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.45.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

