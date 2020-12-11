Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 52,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 831,527 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $29.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 67.37 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.32.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.64 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.69%.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

