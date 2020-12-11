Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $56.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. Research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 115.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

In related news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $147,473.36. Insiders have sold a total of 63,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,682 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

