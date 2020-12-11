Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 293.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,260,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,420 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $72,445,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 181.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,091,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,377,000 after purchasing an additional 703,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 194.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 875,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,135,000 after purchasing an additional 577,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,075,529.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,611 shares of company stock valued at $36,956,253. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $139.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $153.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.64.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.65.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

