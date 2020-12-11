Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 27.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 30,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in LHC Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group stock opened at $200.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $236.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.29. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $530.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

