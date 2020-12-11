Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 55.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.47.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.57 per share, with a total value of $52,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,902,709.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RTX opened at $72.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.92 and its 200-day moving average is $62.90. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $110.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

