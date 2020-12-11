Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,306 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 3rd quarter worth $1,231,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 556 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.95.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $212.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $118.50 and a one year high of $224.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total value of $1,968,158.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total transaction of $8,083,639.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares in the company, valued at $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,284 shares of company stock worth $13,132,287. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

