Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 16,070 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,188 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,089 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,060 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FBC shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.40.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $60,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $150,016,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Featured Story: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.