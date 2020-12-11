Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 90,027 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,027 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 1,467.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Zynga during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZNGA. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zynga in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

In other Zynga news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 267,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $2,271,871.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $500,220.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 463,651 shares of company stock worth $3,940,277. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $627.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

