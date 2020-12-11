Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 4,918 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.8% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth $313,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 346,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $204,732.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,807.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at $909,637.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,874 shares of company stock worth $2,750,249 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $91.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 98.11 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.24 and its 200 day moving average is $110.23. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $258.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NBIX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.76.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

