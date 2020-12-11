Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 25,093 Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,093 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Trillium Therapeutics worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trillium Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

TRIL stock opened at $12.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.29. Trillium Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.04.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.33). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bloom Burton lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.85.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

