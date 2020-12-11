CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES) Shares Gap Down to $0.31

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) (CVE:YES)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.29. CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4,536.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.63 million and a PE ratio of -11.54.

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (YES.V) Company Profile (CVE:YES)

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in biocarbon development activity. The company operates through Cleantech and Engineering Services segments. It offers SulfaCHAR, a gas-cleaning solution that removes hydrogen sulfide from renewable natural gas; Cleanfyre, a carbon neutral coal replacement; and equipment for industrial air and water treatment.

