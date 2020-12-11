CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

CenterPoint Energy has increased its dividend by 11.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. CenterPoint Energy has a payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.1%.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $27.53.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.35.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

