Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CDEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centennial Resource Development to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. MKM Partners downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Centennial Resource Development from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.69.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $501.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 6.80. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,218 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,558,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,706 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,874 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 6,910.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 909,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 896,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 742,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.