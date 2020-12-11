Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
CDEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centennial Resource Development to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. MKM Partners downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Centennial Resource Development from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.69.
Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $501.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 6.80. Centennial Resource Development has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,218 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,558,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,706 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 266.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,874 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 6,910.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 909,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 896,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 742,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
