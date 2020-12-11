Centaur (CNTR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $741,856.65

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Centaur has a market cap of $741,856.65 and approximately $284,852.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00025752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00151708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.29 or 0.00907705 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.18 or 0.00216214 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00493947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00171408 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,409,007 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur

Buying and Selling Centaur

Centaur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

