CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 939,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,186 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of CDW worth $112,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 82.0% during the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in CDW by 2.8% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 7,721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in CDW by 336.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $131.71 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.58%.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

