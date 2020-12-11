Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,973 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 120.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Catalent by 646.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Catalent in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTLT. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $95.18 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $120.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.15.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $15,673,688.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Arnold sold 15,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $1,457,412.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 209,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,244. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.