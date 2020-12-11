Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -347.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average is $45.23. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $59.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mara G. Aspinall sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $1,287,520.00. Insiders sold a total of 357,077 shares of company stock worth $18,660,575 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 140,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.