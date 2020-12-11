Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Sidoti lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised Casey’s General Stores from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.00.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of CASY opened at $178.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $196.57.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 73.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 653,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,150,000 after purchasing an additional 277,686 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,216,000. Continental Grain Co. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,061,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,503.2% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 50,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 170,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after buying an additional 45,636 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.