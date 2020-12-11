Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $1,575,040.97 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 6,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total transaction of $1,575,040.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,919.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of CVNA opened at $260.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $267.47. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.41 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.09.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Carvana from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 400.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 43.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

