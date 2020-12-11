Capital One Financial Comments on Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $11.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.17. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $173.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Shares of LPI opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock has a market cap of $265.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 4.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.25. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $61.00.

In related news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 305,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $3,638,460.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,407.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 193,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total transaction of $2,103,741.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,558,505 shares of company stock valued at $29,666,674 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $629,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 313.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.