Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) Given New C$33.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.91.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$28.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.73. The company has a market cap of C$2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.14. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$15.70 and a 12 month high of C$34.00.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (TSE:CWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$236.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$229.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.9000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.24%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Gay Mitchell acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$25.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$103,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at C$658,086.

About Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

