Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) Given New C$490.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$444.00 to C$490.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$506.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$454.00 to C$469.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$451.00 to C$475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from C$450.00 to C$485.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$445.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$428.92.

Shares of TSE:CP opened at C$432.33 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$252.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$444.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$421.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$386.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 20.39%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 92 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$432.43, for a total transaction of C$39,783.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,443 shares in the company, valued at C$3,651,006.49.

About Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

