Canaccord Genuity Trims Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) (TSE:KOR) Target Price to C$3.50

Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) (TSE:KOR) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$3.60 to C$3.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) from C$7.40 to C$9.40 in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:KOR opened at C$3.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Corvus Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.99 and a 12-month high of C$4.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$378.16 million and a PE ratio of -18.94.

Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) (TSE:KOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Corvus Gold Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Peggy Wu sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.48, for a total value of C$66,835.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,300 shares in the company, valued at C$1,052,306.30. Also, Director Anton J. Drescher sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.60, for a total value of C$46,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,027,938 shares in the company, valued at C$3,700,576.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,279.

Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) Company Profile

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.