Canaccord Genuity Trims Amex Exploration Inc. (AMX.V) (CVE:AMX) Target Price to C$4.25

Amex Exploration Inc. (AMX.V) (CVE:AMX) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$4.35 price objective on Amex Exploration Inc. (AMX.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

CVE AMX opened at C$3.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.48. Amex Exploration Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.86 and a twelve month high of C$3.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$253.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 765.00.

Amex Exploration Inc, a mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold and base metal projects in Canada. It holds interests in the Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds 100% interests in the Cameron property which, consists of 13 mining claims covering an area of 731 hectares; Madeleine West property consisting of 11 mining claims covering an area of 617 hectares; Madeleine East property, which consists of 3 mining claims covering an area of 168 hectares; and Pusticamica property consisting of 46 mining claims covering an area of 2,600 hectares situated in Lebel-sur-QuÃ©villon, Quebec.

