Canaccord Genuity Raises Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$50.00

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STN. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$47.00 target price on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.00.

Get Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) alerts:

Shares of STN opened at C$41.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.16. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of C$31.00 and a 1-year high of C$44.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Stantec Inc. (STN.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 34.64%.

Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec Inc. (STN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.